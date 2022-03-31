Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SHLX stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.52. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

