StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Steelcase by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Steelcase by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

