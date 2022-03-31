StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.13 and a beta of 1.28.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Steelcase had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.
