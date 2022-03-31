StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,979,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 581,021 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

