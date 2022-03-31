SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.
NYSE SAP opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.