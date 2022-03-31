SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

NYSE SAP opened at $113.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SAP by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 507,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,141,000 after purchasing an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,815,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

