Juliana L. Chugg Purchases 1,925 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.