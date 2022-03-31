eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $195,120.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $201,690.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $221,220.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $221,760.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.43.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $14,397,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

