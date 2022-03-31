Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

CGNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush lowered Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Shares of CGNT opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

