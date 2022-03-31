Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 986,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

