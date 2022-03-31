Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.92 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 231,555 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 986,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.