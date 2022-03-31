PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,603 shares of company stock worth $1,389,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $1,623,000. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

