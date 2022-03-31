ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $96.40.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,583,000 after purchasing an additional 166,071 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,420,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

