Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Head-To-Head Review

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Optibase.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million 4.42 $6.43 million ($0.40) -31.47 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.85 $58.73 million $2.77 10.79

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bluegreen Vacations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.3% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Optibase has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Optibase on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

