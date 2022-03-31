Five9 Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,504 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average daily volume of 384 call options.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Five9 by 47.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $9,553,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Five9 by 242.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -141.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.05.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

