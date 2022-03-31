Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 755 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNO. Robert W. Baird lowered Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $75.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.15.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.