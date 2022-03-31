Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 6.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.16) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

