Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.30 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.