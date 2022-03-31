Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.37 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 84.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $216.65 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $156.28 and a 52 week high of $216.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.