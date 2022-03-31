Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

