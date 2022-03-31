iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tamar Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $157.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.89 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

