Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $27,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.82 and a 1-year high of $68.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.