Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $33,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $292.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $251.84 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.