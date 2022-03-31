Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $34,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.42.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.03 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $104.72. The company has a market capitalization of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

