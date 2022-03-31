POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
POSCO stock opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. POSCO has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $92.19.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- 4 Downtrodden EV Stocks: Buy the Dip
- StoneCo Ltd. Stock is in Turnaround
- Workday Stock is Working its Recovery
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.