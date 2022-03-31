4,368 Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 7,847.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

