REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGNX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on REGENXBIO from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.01.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

