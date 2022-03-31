StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.44. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

