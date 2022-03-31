ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.90. ReWalk Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a negative net margin of 213.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 395,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $406,859.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 584,046 shares of company stock worth $599,173 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

