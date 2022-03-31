Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 3,605 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 77,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 25,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,219,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 17,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day moving average is $83.14. The company has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

