Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $50.11 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

