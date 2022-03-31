Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.12) to GBX 5,100 ($66.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.74) to GBX 5,900 ($77.29) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,320.06.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO opened at $80.50 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.