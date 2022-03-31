Insider Selling: ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Major Shareholder Sells 9,384,843 Shares of Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MANT opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74. ManTech International Co. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MANT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the third quarter worth about $140,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

