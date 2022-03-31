Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Joseph Gebbia Sells 15,523 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Joseph Gebbia sold 27,588 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $4,174,892.04.

On Thursday, January 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58.

ABNB opened at $173.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a PE ratio of -228.46 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.35 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

