Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 17,429 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 17,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

NYSE SXT opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

