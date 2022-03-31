REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE REX opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.87.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $153,003.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $419,028. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

