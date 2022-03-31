PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 395,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $156,135,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

