Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

ROG stock opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 12-month low of $172.84 and a 12-month high of $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $272.74 and its 200 day moving average is $252.99.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. Rogers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 25.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

