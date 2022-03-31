Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.80.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

