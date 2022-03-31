Conning Inc. Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

