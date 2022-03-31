Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.53 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

