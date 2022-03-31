Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TFX. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.64.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX opened at $348.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.26.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.