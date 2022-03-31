TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

TJX Companies stock opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

