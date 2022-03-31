Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.36 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

