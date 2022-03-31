Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 56.3% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 98,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

