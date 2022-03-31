Short Interest in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Expands By 28.1%

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 28th total of 243,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIP shares. Cowen cut their target price on Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of AIP opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Arteris will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,402,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,841,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,229,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,805,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

