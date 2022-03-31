Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 955,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFIB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

AFIB stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFIB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

