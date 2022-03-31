Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 955,500 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of research analysts have commented on AFIB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.
AFIB stock opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.
About Acutus Medical (Get Rating)
Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.
