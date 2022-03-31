Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE TNC opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.
