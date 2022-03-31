Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE TNC opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tennant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

