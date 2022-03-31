Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 564 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 226,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 191,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 87,661 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of CMI stock opened at $209.57 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.