Contrasting Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) & Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP)

Nanobiotix and Cocrystal Pharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Nanobiotix and Cocrystal Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $2.87 million 90.28 -$38.37 million N/A N/A Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 27.16 -$14.19 million ($0.16) -3.50

Cocrystal Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nanobiotix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nanobiotix and Cocrystal Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cocrystal Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 703.43%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Cocrystal Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Cocrystal Pharma N/A -19.21% -18.71%

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

