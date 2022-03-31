Brokerages Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

POWI opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.13. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,515 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after buying an additional 197,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after buying an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

