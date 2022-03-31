Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam Buys 10,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Palisade Bio stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)
Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.
