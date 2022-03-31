Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) CEO Thomas Hallam Buys 10,000 Shares

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Hallam purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Palisade Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio during the second quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Palisade Bio in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palisade Bio by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.