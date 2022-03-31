EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.39 on Thursday. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,151,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

